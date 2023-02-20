Dabholkar murder case: Bombay HC grants 4 more weeks to CBI to inform probe status, submit report

The Bombay High Court on Monday granted four weeks’ time to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit its report on the status of the investigation in the 2013 murder case of rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar and state whether the investigation was completed.

A division bench of Justice Ajey S Gadkari and Justice Prakash D Naik was hearing a plea filed by Dabholkar’s daughter Mukta, seeking continuation of the supervision and monitoring of the case by the high court. Dabholkar, a 67-year-old rationalist, was shot dead in Pune on August 20, 2013. The Pune police, which initially investigated the murder case, handed over the probe to the CBI in 2014 following the high court’s order.

Advocate Abhay Nevagi, representing Mukta, had sought continuation of monitoring by the high court and claimed that the CBI was “yet to track the motorcycle and weapons used in the crime” and as per the supplementary chargesheet filed by the agency in 2019, an investigation was underway.

On January 30, the bench had sought to know from the central agency within three weeks as to whether the probe was completed. This had come after the CBI lawyer informed the bench that the investigating officer had already submitted a report to his superiors regarding closure of the investigation and the same is pending before the competent authority in the central agency.

On Monday, advocate Sandesh Patil, representing CBI, submitted a communication from CBI headquarters in Delhi to the CBI Mumbai office, which was sent to the office of Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh. The bench perused the latest communication and sought to know from Patil how much time would the agency need to submit its report.

Patil responded that the agency will take four weeks to submit its report and give a “clear picture”.

Meanwhile, an intervention application was filed by two of the five arrested accused in the case, Vikram Bhave and Virendrasinh Tavade, against Mukta’s plea.

The accused submitted that the trial in the case had already commenced before the Pune court and the prosecution had examined over 10 witnesses. Therefore, further monitoring is not required, they said. On Monday, advocate Ghanshyam Upadhyay, for the accused, said that the court should not continue the monitoring and that if the CBI wanted to further probe the case, it can inform the trial court about the same.

However, the bench said that it was granting four weeks to the CBI to submit its report and will decide on the continuation of monitoring thereafter.

Meanwhile, on February 7, the CBI had told the bench that the trial in the Dabholkar murder case can be concluded in nearly two months if the process is expedited. The CBI had told the bench that out of 32 witnesses in the case, only eight were to be examined, adding the process should not take a long time. The CBI had made submissions to the bench led by Justice Gadkari, which was hearing an appeal by Virendrasinh Tawade, an accused in the murder and conspiracy case, challenging the rejection of his bail plea by a special court in Pune in 2020.