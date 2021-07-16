scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 15, 2021
Must Read

Dabholkar murder: Bombay HC allows accused out on bail to travel to Ratnagiri after father’s death

Bhave can go to Ratnagiri on July 17 and return to Pune by August 10.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 16, 2021 3:33:17 am
Bombay High Court, Maharashtra, hospital fire, Covid-19 treatment in Maharashtra, Mumbai news, indian expressThe Bombay High Court. (File)

The Bombay High Court on Thursday relaxed bail conditions of Vikram Bhave, an accused in the 2013 murder case of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar, allowing him to travel to Ratnagiri for three weeks following his father’s death due to Covid-19.

Bhave can go to Ratnagiri on July 17 and return to Pune by August 10.

He is currently out on bail. While granting him bail on May 6, the HC had said that Bhave cannot leave the jurisdiction of the trial court in Pune.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

A division bench of Justice S S Shinde and Justice N J Jamadar was hearing a plea filed by Bhave seeking relaxation in his bail conditions after his father died last month. His lawyer Virendra Ichalkaranjikar informed the court that Bhave will have to perform the remaining final rites and complete bank procedures in Ratnagiri.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

While allowing Bhave to visit Ratnagiri for three weeks, the HC asked him to report at Devrukh police station in Sangameshwar Taluka once in week, preferably on Sundays.

Click here for more

Bhave is accused of helping the alleged sharpshooters in conducting a recce of the area where Dabholkar was killed in August 2013, nearly 15 days before the murder. He was arrested by the CBI on May 25, 2019.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 15: Latest News

Advertisement