D-Company associate and drug kingpin Salim Dola detained in Turkey

Salim Dola (59), an alleged key mephedrone (MD) producer and close associate of fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim, has reportedly been detained in Istanbul in a joint operation by Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization and local police.

A Dongri resident, Dola had been operating from abroad after fleeing India nearly a decade ago, running a multi-state narcotics network. Indian agencies are expected to initiate extradition proceedings under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. A senior IPS officer confirmed the detention but said no official communication has yet been received.

Dola’s role came into focus in 2024 after a Mumbai Crime Branch probe into a 4 kg MD seizure traced the supply chain from Sangli and Surat to the UAE and Turkey, where he allegedly directed operations through associates.