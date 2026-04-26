D-Company associate and drug kingpin Salim Dola detained in Turkey

Dola’s role came into focus in 2024 after a Mumbai Crime Branch probe into a 4 kg MD seizure traced the supply chain from Sangli and Surat to the UAE and Turkey, where he allegedly directed operations through associates.

Written by: Manish Kumar Pathak
2 min readMumbaiApr 26, 2026 04:59 AM IST
Dawood Ibrahim associate Salim Dola detained in Turkey, Salim Dola detained in Turkey, Dawood Ibrahim associate Salim Dola detained, Mumbai news, Maharashtra news, Indian express, current affairsSalim Dola (L) and his son Taher Dola (R) (Express Photo)
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Salim Dola (59), an alleged key mephedrone (MD) producer and close associate of fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim, has reportedly been detained in Istanbul in a joint operation by Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization and local police.

A Dongri resident, Dola had been operating from abroad after fleeing India nearly a decade ago, running a multi-state narcotics network. Indian agencies are expected to initiate extradition proceedings under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. A senior IPS officer confirmed the detention but said no official communication has yet been received.

Dola’s role came into focus in 2024 after a Mumbai Crime Branch probe into a 4 kg MD seizure traced the supply chain from Sangli and Surat to the UAE and Turkey, where he allegedly directed operations through associates.

Last year, his son Taher and nephew Mustafa Mohammad Kubbawala were deported from the UAE via the Interpol framework, a move officials said had weakened his network.

A known figure to narcotics agencies, Dola has been linked to international cartels and was first arrested in 1998 with 40 kg of mandrax at Mumbai airport. Investigators believe he handled narcotics operations for the D-Company after Salim Mirchi.

He has also featured in major seizures, including a Rs 1,000 crore fentanyl haul, and a DRI gutka smuggling case. Agencies say his syndicate funds MD production, supplies precursor chemicals and operates clandestine labs across Maharashtra and Gujarat.

The Narcotics Control Bureau had earlier announced a Rs 1 lakh reward for information on him.

Manish Kumar Pathak
Manish Kumar Pathak

Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates substantial Expertise and Authority across the complex field of crime reporting, with a strong focus on law enforcement actions, fraud, and cyber security challenges facing the metropolitan region. Expertise & Authority Affiliation: Reports for the nationally recognized daily, The Indian Express, providing his content with high Trustworthiness. Geographical Focus: Provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of breaking news and investigative matters across Mumbai and the surrounding regions (e.g., Thane, Vasai). Core Authority: His reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial beats, including: Cyber & Financial Crime: Extensive coverage of sophisticated scams, including cases involving high-value cyber fraud, stock market manipulation scams, and fraudsters using government figures to gain trust. Law Enforcement & Investigation: Reports directly on major police actions, including arrests made by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in fraud cases (e.g., MHADA flat scams) and detailed coverage of murder and kidnapping investigations. Major Incidents & Public Safety: Covers significant incidents like building collapses, road accidents, and public safety issues such as theft at large public events. Defence & Maritime: Also covers key updates regarding the Indian Navy, including the commissioning of new vessels and strategic defense announcements. Manish Kumar Pathak's consistent focus on crime, fraud, and the workings of the Mumbai police system establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for critical news in Western India. ... Read More

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