Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

Cyrus Mistry road accident: Dr Anahita Pandole, husband to be airlifted to Mumbai Monday

Doctors at the Breach Candy Hospital have stated that Dr Anahita’s overall condition along with her blood pressure is now stable.

While Dr Anahita sustained hip fracture and pneumothorax (collapsed lung), Darius Pandole has sustained bilateral jaw fracture. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

Well-known gynaecologist Anahita Pandole of Breach Candy Hospital and her husband Darius Pandole will be airlifted from Vapi, where they are currently undergoing treatment in Rainbow Hospital, to a leading private hospital in Mumbai Monday morning, said a source. Dr Anahita and her husband received injuries during a car accident in Palghar near Mumbai Sunday afternoon. Former Tata group chairman Cyrus Mistry and another person died in the same accident.

Dr Anahita has sustained hip fracture and pneumothorax (collapsed lung). Doctors at the Breach Candy Hospital have stated that Dr Anahita’s overall condition along with her blood pressure is now stable.

Darius Pandole has sustained bilateral jaw fracture. Owing to the displaced jaw, his airway got obstructed. As per a source, a maxillofacial surgeon has pulled out the jaw with wire fixation. His airway is clean now and he is stable, the source added.

First published on: 04-09-2022 at 10:12:58 pm
Durand Cup: Odisha FC down Army Green 1-0, finish group stages with all-win record

