Nearly two months after Cyrus Mistry’s death in car crash, co-passenger Darius Pandole discharged from hospital

Nearly two months after the death of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry in a car accident near Mumbai, his co-passenger Darius Pandole was discharged from Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital on Friday. His wife, renowned gynaecologist Dr Anahita Pandole, who was behind the wheel, is still recovering at the hospital but will be discharged soon, the hospital said.

The couple was admitted to the hospital on September 5 after they were shifted from a private hospital in Vapi through a green corridor. Both had suffered severe injuries. While Darius underwent surgery on his forearm and maxillofacial surgery, he was also battling infection due to the severity of his injuries. Dr Anahita, who has been operated for pelvic reconstruction, is now undergoing physiotherapy at the hospital.

Darius is being discharged after 54 days.

“The injuries were very complex and therefore our best team of multidisciplinary doctors worked closely on the Pandoles. Expert advice was sought from experts across the globe to define the best course of action for their treatment and that has enabled us to achieve results,” Dr Tarang Gianchandani, CEO of the hospital, said. “Modern technology, precise techniques, clinical expertise, and above all, patient care with seva bhav (service) played a large role in ensuring a positive outcome.”