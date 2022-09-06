Cyrus Mistry cremated in Mumbai; Simone Tata, Anil Ambani attend funeral

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was cremated at the Worli crematorium in Central Mumbai on Tuesday. Mistry was killed in a high-speed car crash on National Highway 48 in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Sunday afternoon.

The funeral in Mumbai was attended by members of the closely knit Parsi community, some business leaders, and politicians. Among those spotted at the funeral was Simone Tata from the Tata family, Industrialist Anil Ambani, and politician Ganesh Naik. However, no other senior official from the Tata Group attended the funeral.

When the accident happened, Mistry was seated in the backseat of a Mercedes with his friend Jehangir Pandole, who also died. Gynaecologist Anahita Pandole, who was driving the car, and her husband Darius Pandole were seriously injured and are undergoing treatment. Mistry’s mortal remains, decorated with white flowers, were brought from the state-run J J Hospital to the crematorium earlier in the morning.

Meanwhile, a medical officer from the J J Hospital today said that Cyrus Mistry and his friend Jahangir Pandole had received multiple injuries and “blunt thorax trauma” in the car accident. The injuries also included vein ruptures causing internal bleeding. The primary investigations suggested that the luxury car was speeding during the time of the accident. Mistry is survived by his wife and two sons.

Mistry, son of Pallonji Mistry, the owner of Shapoorji Pallonji group and the biggest stakeholder in the Tata group, was appointed the sixth Chairman of Tata Sons in 2012. He was the chairman of Tata Group from 2012 to 2016. However, Mistry, the second person outside the Tata family to head the Tata group, was ousted as chairman on October 24, 2016, and was also removed subsequently as a director on the board of the holding company on February 6, 2017.

