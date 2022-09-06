scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Cyrus Mistry cremated at Mumbai’s Worli crematorium, hundreds attend funeral

NCP's Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule, former Union minister Milind Deora, film producer Ronnie Screwvala, HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh were among the attendees.

Industrialist Anil Ambani attends the funeral of former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry at Worli Crematorium. (PTI)

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was cremated at the Worli crematorium in Central Mumbai Tuesday noon. Mistry died in a car crash in Maharashtra’s Palghar district Sunday afternoon while returning from Ahmedabad.

Apart from Mistry’s family members and friends, hundreds of employees of his Shapoorji Pallonji Group attended the funeral, including several people who had come from abroad.

Also Read |Condition of Dr Anahita Pandole has improved, says hospital official

Among those spotted at the funeral were Simone Tata from the Tata family who came in a wheelchair, Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule, former Union minister Milind Deora, film producer Ronnie Screwvala, HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh, industrialist Anil Ambani and Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani, Mahanaryaman Scindia (son of Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia), BJP MLA Ganesh Naik and senior lawyer Aabad Ponda.

Sule told the media after the funeral: “Mistry was a very soft person. He was a very good friend, he was a very good husband and a fine father. He will always be in our hearts. We often discuss the issue of road safety in Parliament. I urge people to wear seat belts and not take it lightly.”

When the accident happened, Mistry was seated in the backseat of a Mercedes with his friend Jehangir Pandole, who also died. Gynaecologist Anahita Pandole, who was driving the car, and her husband Darius Pandole were seriously injured and are undergoing treatment.

First published on: 06-09-2022 at 02:14:55 pm
