Cyrus Mistry car crash: Anahita Pandole operated for pelvic reconstruction, husband Darius stable

Renowned gynaecologist Dr Anahita Pandole was operated on Thursday for pelvic reconstruction at Mumbai’s Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, after she and her husband Darius Pandole were grievously injured in a car crash on September 4 that killed former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and KPMG’s Jehangir Pandole.

Meanwhile, Darius Pandole is stable and under observation.

Dr Tarang Gianchandani, CEO, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital said Anahita was operated on by a team of experts, and a opinions were also taken from doctors from USA, UK, Europe and more. “Our team that conducted the surgery includes D. Vaibhav Bagaria, Director, Department of Orthopaedics, Dr Dilip Tanna, Mentor Orthopedics, Dr Darius Soonawala, Consultant Orthopedics and senior anesthetist Dr. Daisy along with trained nurses and technicians,” said Dr Gianchandani.

Additionally, Dr Peter V Giannoudis, chairman with Academic Department of Trauma & Orthopedics Surgery at University of Leeds, UK, has been flown in to Mumbai for providing the team with expert advice.

Gianchandani further said, “With team of 20 plus multi-disciplinary experts, we have been monitoring the condition of Dr Anahita closely for the last 11 days before planning any surgical intervention. Pelvic surgery was concluded today morning with precise techniques, clinical skills and modern technologies. This will enable to achieve the recovery of the injuries caused post the traumatic accident.”

Anahita and Darius have been admitted in the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital after being shifted from Rainbow Hospital in Gujarat’s Vapi through a green corridor on September 5. National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) project director Suraj Singh had told The Indian Express that the accident on NH-48, which injured the Pandoles and claimed the lives of Mistry and Jehangir, occurred as the doctor could not manoeuvre a turn on the highway.