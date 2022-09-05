scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Cyrus Mistry car crash: Anahita Pandole, husband shifted to Mumbai hospital by road

The Pandoles were seriously injured in the car accident in Palghar Sunday afternoon that led to the death of former Tata group chairman Cyrus Mistry and another person.

Palghar car crash: Anahita was driving the car Darius was in the front passenger seat.

Well-known gynaecologist Anahita Pandole and her husband Darius Pandole were shifted from Rainbow Hospital in Vapi to H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai in ambulances by creating a green corridor Monday morning. The Pandoles were seriously injured in the car accident in Palghar Sunday afternoon that led to the death of former Tata group chairman Cyrus Mistry and another person.

The ambulances started from Vapi around 6 am and reached the hospital in Mumbai around 9 am, said sources.

Soon after the accident Sunday, the Palghar police took the Pandoles to Rainbow Hospital at Vapi, nearly 50 km away.

The staff of H N Reliance Hospital and the traffic police of Valsad, Palghar, Mira Bhayandar and Mumbai created a green corridor.

Dr Tejas Shah, who owns the Rainbow Hospital, said: “When Dr Anahita was brought to our hospital, her blood pressure was not recordable and her oxygen saturation level was between 45 to 65 (it should be from 97 to 99). She had pelvic injuries and there was a loss of blood from the pelvic region. There was blood in her chest. We could not take her for CT scans too. We stabilised her in the ICU. After two hours, they started responding.’’

Dr Shah said that an aircraft was kept ready for them to be shifted to Mumbai but they decided against airlifting. “I refused permission as Dr Pandole had lung injuries.’’ The hospital is located 15 km away from the Daman airport but taking them by fixed-wing aircraft from Daman to Juhu airport or the Chhatrapati Shivaji airport in Mumbai was also a risk.

At around 9 pm Sunday, they started responding to commands. “I asked them Kem cho (how are you doing) in Gujarati and they responded. They are critical but became more stable by midnight. Two cardiac ambulances with intensivists also came to our hospital after midnight and the process of creating a green corridor started. We informed the local police at Valsad to create a green corridor and they help us shift patients in many cases,” Dr Shah said.

Also Read |Seated with Cyrus Mistry at back of car, KPMG’s Jehangir Pandole dies

Superintendent of police (Palghar) Balasaheb Patil told the Indian Express: “We had given a pilot vehicle which was leading the convoy and there were escorts too. All leading junctions were closed and heavy vehicles were asked to move on one side.’’

Mumbai’s additional commissioner of police (traffic) Mahesh Patil said: “We created a green corridor in Mumbai too and they were brought to H N Reliance Foundation Hospital via Sealink and Pedder Road.’’

Police sources said that Darius was shifted to the ICU and Anahita was shifted for some procedure.

Anahita was driving the car Darius was in the front passenger seat. The other victim, Jehangir Pandole, director at KPMG Global Strategy Group, was sitting along with Mistry at the back.

First published on: 05-09-2022 at 11:12:22 am
