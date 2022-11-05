Cyrus Mistry car crash: FIR against Dr Anahita Pandole for negligent driving

Two months after the death of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry in a car crash, the police on Saturday registered an FIR against renowned gynecologist Dr. Anahita Pandole, who was driving the ill-fated car.

Pandole, who is still in the ICU, was booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Motor Vehicles Act for rash and negligent driving causing the death of Mistry, and KPMG’s Director of Global Strategy Jehangir Pandole.

The case was registered against her after the police recorded her husband Darius Pandole’s statement.

A day earlier, the Palghar police, after recording the statement of Darius Pandole, who was one of the survivor, said the accident took place after the car tried to overtake a heavy vehicle from the left side, which is a traffic rule violation.

On September 4, Mistry and Jehangir Pandole, Director at KPMG Global Strategy Group, were killed in the high-speed car crash on National Highway 48 in Maharashtra’s Palghar district.

The car, a Mercedes, veered out of control, hit a road divider, and smashed into a wall on Charoti bridge over the Surya river. The driver of the car, Pandole, and her husband Darius Pandole, who was in the front passenger seat, suffered serious injuries in the crash. Darius was discharged from Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital last Friday.