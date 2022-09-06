Cyrus Mistry car accident: Condition of Dr Anahita Pandole has improved, says hospital official

Dr Anahita Pandole, who is currently undergoing treatment at Sir H N Reliance Hospital in Mumbai after she was severely injured in a road accident, has made improvements and doctors will decide the next steps once she is off external support systems, said an official Tuesday.

The official at the hospital said the doctors treating Anahita Pandole, a gynaecologist, are planning to reduce medication and oxygen support to check her self-sustainability. After which, considering her health parameters, they would decide if Dr Pandole can undergo the required surgery on her hip and pelvic regions.

Both Dr Pandole and her husband Darius Pandole are on external support systems and the doctors have been able to stabilise their blood pressure and breathing issues.

Dr Pandole sustained multiple fractures, including in her rib and shoulder bone, in the road accident which killed former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and Jehangir Pandole, Director at KPMG Global Strategy Group, on Sunday afternoon.

“But her femur bone in the thigh has been completely crushed. She might have to undergo hip replacement surgery. However, we are yet to decide on it,” said an official from the hospital.

The doctors said they won’t be able to gauge whether her condition is stable until Dr Pandole, who has sustained pneumothorax (collapsed lungs), recovers on her own without depending on the external support system. “Once we reduce the medications, we have to see how her body reacts to it. We will have to keep an eye if her vitals stabilise without the oxygen support and medicines,” said the official.

“The condition of Darius is better than Dr Pandole,” the official added.

Dr Anahita Pandole and her husband were shifted to Sir H N Reliance Hospital from the Rainbow Hospital in Gujarat’s Vapi in ambulances through a green corridor on Monday morning. A team of 20 doctors and multi-disciplinary experts has been formed for the treatment of the two patients.