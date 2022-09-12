Cyrus Mistry accident: Team from Mercedes to inspect car

A week after industrialist Cyrus Mistry and family friend Jahangir Pandole were killed in a car accident on NH-48 in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, the police said a team of officials from luxury carmaker Mercedes will examine the vehicle.

Balasaheb Patil, superintendent of police (Palghar) told The Indian Express that a team of officers from Mercedes will inspect the car which has been shifted to the company’s showroom at Hiranandani complex near Thane’s Brahmand with police escort. The inspection is likely to take place on Tuesday, sources said.

Sources said the team from Hong Kong is also likely to visit the accident spot where Mistry’s friend Dr Anahita Pandole, who was driving the vehicle, rammed into the divider.

Dr Pandole, who is undergoing treatment at the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai, is reportedly stable and under observation in the ICU. Her husband Darius Pandole too survived the accident.

The SP had said that an interim report from Mercedes had said that the “vehicle was being driven at a speed of 100 kmph and Dr Anahita Pandole applied brakes five seconds prior to the accident. When the crash took place, the vehicle was travelling at a speed of 89 kmph.”