Cyrus Mistry accident: Palghar district administration to meet today over safety measures for NH-48

IN THE wake of the fatal crash on Sunday that killed industrialist Cyrus Mistry and Jehangir Pandole, the Palghar district administration has called for an urgent meeting on Thursday evening to put some safety measures on the NH-48 where the accident occurred.

Palghar Collector Govind Bodke said, “We have called a meeting which will be attended by the NHAI officials and police personnel too.”

NH-48 is a six-lane highway with three lanes on each side. At the spot where the accident occurred, the three-lane highway narrows down to two lanes. Besides this, there is one more two-lane bridge on the side. “We will also ask the National Highway Authority of India to look into this. We also plan to do a site visit if time permits,’’ said Bodke.

Superintendent of police Balasaheb Patil said all the stakeholders, such as the Public Works Department, NHAI, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, City Industrial Development Corporation, and the police will participate in the meeting. “We are also asking for a complete audit of this road to see if there are any design faults.”

Project director, NHAI, NH-48, Suraj Singh said, “We have to identify more blackspots and see what steps can be taken.’’

Meanwhile, Mercedez-Benz India is sending the electronic control module (ECM) of the car involved in the accident to Germany for analysis, PTI quoted a senior official as saying on Wednesday. “There is a chance that we get the report as early as Friday,” the official said, requesting anonymity. He said the ECM analysis will be able to shed light on the speed of the car at the time of the crash.

