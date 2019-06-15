Cyclone Vayu continues to bring rain to Mumbai

Even as the monsoon is set to arrive late, Mumbai and its satellite cities received pre-monsoon showers over the last two days due to the impact of Cyclone Vayu.

The IMD has recorded 17.4 mm rainfall in Mumbai suburbs and 6 mm rain in the city on Thursday and Friday, as parts of Mumbai and Thane received incessant showers for the two days.

After remaining stagnant for almost a week, the southwest monsoon has now advanced into Mangalore, Mysore, Salem, Cuddalore, Agartala, Lumding and Passighat, IMD officials said. “However, monsoon is catching up and till then Mumbai, Palghar and other regions are expected to receive showers. The Raigad area might experience heavy rain in the coming few days,” an official said. According to IMD officials, Cyclone Vayu is now moving away westwards, but its impact will be seen over Gujarat and light to moderate rainfall will continue in the coastal areas, right from Mahuva to Dwarka including Veraval, Amreli, Somnath, Junagadh, and Porbandar.

“Light to moderate rain, with one or two intense spells, are also expected over Konkan region and Goa. Mumbai, too, will witness one or two good spells,” the officer said.