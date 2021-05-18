Cyclone Tautkae: Power supply of 46 lakh consumers disrupted

According to the power department, Thane district was hit hardest, with 7.8 lakh consumers affected. Power supply of 5.5 lakh consumers was restored till Tuesday evening.

Cyclone Tauktae led to power supply disruption in 10,752 villages across Maharashtra. The worst affected-districts were Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Raigad, Thane, Palghar, Kolhapur, Satara and Pune.

Hundreds of electricity poles were broken and uprooted, conductors were snapped and feeders tripped due to strong winds and torrential rain. The cyclone disrupted power supply of about 46.4 lakh consumers in the state, and the supply of more than 34 lakh consumers was restored by Tuesday evening.

Even as MSEDCL employees worked to restore power supply, State Energy Minister Nitin Raut lauded them for serving citizens through the night and working on a war footing.

This was followed by Raigad district, where supply of 7.7 lakh consumers was affected. By evening, supply of about 5 lakh consumers was restored.

In Palghar district, power supply of 5.8 lakh consumers was affected, and supply of 2.4 lakh consumers was restored.

Ratnagiri district saw 5.4 lakh consumers affected, and supply of 4 lakh consumers was restored.

In Sindhudurg district, power supply of 3.6 lakh consumers was affected and that of 67,000 consumers restored.

A total of 1546 high-tension electric poles were damaged in the state. Of these, 425 have been erected and repaired. A total of 3940 low-tension poles were damaged and uprooted, of which 974 have been erected and repaired.

As many as 93,935 transformers were damaged, of which 68,426 have been repaired.