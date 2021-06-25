Owner of tug boat Varaprada that sank during Cyclone Tauktae booked

Written by Jayprakash S Naidu | Mumbai |
Police recently registered an FIR against the owner of anchor handling tug boat Varaprada that sank during Cyclone Tauktae.
The incident had led to the death of 11 of 13 people on board the boat.
The tug boat was handling the barge Gal constructor and brought it back from the oil rigs over 70 km inside the sea in Bombay High.
It drifted along with Gal constructor from near Alibaug. While the barge with 137 people on board drifted till Palghar and ran aground, Varaprada sank.
