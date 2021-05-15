As Cyclone Tauktae approaches, NDRF’s 5th Battalion sends 4 teams to Mumbai and Goa; 14 on stand-by

These teams are equipped with boats, rescue equipment and team members include engineering, paramedic and technical experts, as well as a dog squad. (PTI Photo)

THE Pune-based 5th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed four teams in Mumbai and Goa for the impending Cyclone Tauktae. It has also kept 14 more teams on stand-by, which can be mobilised at a short notice, said agency officials.

The 5th Battalion of the NDRF is headquartered at Sudumbare near Talegaon in Pune district and has a total of 18 teams comprising maximum 45 personnel each.

These teams are equipped with boats, rescue equipment and team members include engineering, paramedic and technical experts, as well as a dog squad. The configurations of these teams change as per the nature of emergency.

Anupam Shrivastava, the Commandant of 5th Battalion, said, “The NDRF is fully geared for Cyclone Tauktae. Three teams are deployed in Mumbai and one more has been sent to Goa on Friday… 14 more are on stand-by in Pune headquarters, which can be mobilised at a very short notice as the requirement of the administration.”

He added, “As of now, Cyclone Tauktae is around 250 to 300 km away from the Maharashtra coast. Its movement towards the Maharashtra coast can be expected on Saturday night or Sunday morning. But because of the distance from the coast, it will have less impact on the coastal districts. The state government and the NDRF are fully prepared to deal with any situation.”