Cyclone Tauktae: Coastal districts on high alert, uninterrupted power, oxygen for Covid hospitals, says Uddhav

As cyclone Tauktae progresses towards Gujarat coast, the IMD has issued an alert of heavy rain very likely at isolated places in Valsad, Daman and Dadra Nagar Haveli from Monday. (PTI Photo)

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that the coastal districts have been put on high alert in view of Cyclone Tauktae, and that the administration has taken adequate precautions to ensure uninterrupted power and oxygen supply to COVID-19 hospitals.

Thackeray spoke on the state’s preparedness in tackling the cyclone in a virtual meeting held by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Cyclone Tauktae has intensified into a “very severe cyclonic storm” and it is very likely to intensify further during the next 24 hours. The IMD has forecast high-speed winds along and off south Maharashtra-Goa and adjoining Karnataka coasts over the next couple of days.

The CM said that though the jumbo Covid hospitals and Covid care centres are protected from rains, problems may arise in case of a severe cyclone. “Power supply to the hospitals will not be disrupted and the backup system will be activated immediately and treatment of the patients will not be hampered,” said Thackeray.

He said that the patients from these centres in Mumbai and other areas have been shifted to other places as a precaution. Also, measures have been taken to ensure smooth production and transportation from the oxygen plants in the coastal districts, he added.

Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte said that instructions have been given to the collectors of Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Raigad and Palghar districts and Mumbai municipal commissioner to ensure the safety of the oxygen production plants in these coastal districts. These plants have capacity of 900 metric tonnes, he added.

“Arrangements have been made to ensure 12 to 16-hour oxygen backup in districts to be affected by the cyclonic storm,” said Kunte, adding that the state has adequate stock of medicines for Covid and non-Covid patients.