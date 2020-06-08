Cyclone Nisarga: NCP chief to visit Raigad today

The NCP chief will interact with cyclone-hit farmers and also hold a meeting with local representatives and state officials. The NCP chief will interact with cyclone-hit farmers and also hold a meeting with local representatives and state officials.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar will embark on a two-day tour of Konkan region to assess the damages caused by Cyclone Nisarga, which had made a landfall near Shrivardhan in Raigad district.

Pawar will visit Raigad and Ratnagiri districts on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. He is also likely to visit Shrivardhan. The NCP chief will interact with cyclone-hit farmers and also hold a meeting with local representatives and state officials.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had visited Raigad on Thursday and announced Rs 100 crore financial assistance for the district.

