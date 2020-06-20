Cyclone Nisarga: Assess losses suffered by fishing community within three weeks, says Bombay HC to state

The court further directed authorities to complete the exercise as expeditiously as possible, preferably within three weeks and disposed the plea. (Representational) The court further directed authorities to complete the exercise as expeditiously as possible, preferably within three weeks and disposed the plea. (Representational)

The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the disaster management authority and the state government to take cognizance of the representations made by the fishing community to the Maharashtra chief minister regarding the losses they had suffered when Cyclone Nisarga ravaged the coastline on June 3.

It directed the authorities to assess the loss and damage suffered by the fishermen within three weeks.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice K K Tated was hearing a plea by Damodar Tandel, chairman of a fishermen association, stating that as they were yet to be compensated for the losses they had suffered during the earlier cyclone, the court should ensure that their concerns are addressed in an urgent manner.

The plea, filed through advocate Rakesh Bhatkar, sought direction to the state to conduct a proper survey to assess the damage.

It added that if a proper survey was not undertaken, it would not be possible to estimate the extent of losses.

The plea, while seeking that a report be filed on the survey undertaken, said that representations have already been made on behalf of the fishing community to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on June 13, which need to be addressed.

Advocates Priyabhushan P Kakade and Bhupesh Samant, appearing for the state, said that it would be ensured that the grievances of the fishing community were addressed.

After hearing the submissions, the bench directed the state disaster management authority to look into the plea and to ameliorate grievances to the extent possible, upon due assessment of loss and damage caused to the community.

It further directed authorities to complete the exercise as expeditiously as possible, preferably within three weeks and disposed the plea.

