Cyclone Arnab: Will Mumbai see more rain after light showers? What IMD prediction says

Mumbai on Friday morning, October 20, witnessed drizzle in parts of the city, bringing much-needed relief from sweltering heat and pollution as the air quality index (AQI) dipped to the satisfactory level of 77. According to the weather department, the rain activity in Mumbai and its neighbouring districts is expected to be short-lived, with no showers forecast from Saturday, October 31.

Indicating no rain in the region, the IMD has forecast “mainly clear skies” in Mumbai and its neighbouring districts of Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri starting Saturday. Intermittent spells, however, are expected to bring relief from the rising heat, with the IMD forecasting maximum temperatures of 33 degrees until Saturday.