Cyclone Arnab: Will Mumbai see more rain after light showers? What IMD prediction says

Mumbai on Friday morning, October 20, witnessed drizzle in parts of the city, bringing much-needed relief from sweltering heat and pollution as the air quality index (AQI) dipped to the satisfactory level of 77. According to the weather department, the rain activity in Mumbai and its neighbouring districts is expected to be short-lived, with no showers forecast from Saturday, October 31.
Indicating no rain in the region, the IMD has forecast “mainly clear skies” in Mumbai and its neighbouring districts of Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri starting Saturday. Intermittent spells, however, are expected to bring relief from the rising heat, with the IMD forecasting maximum temperatures of 33 degrees until Saturday.
On Friday, parts of eastern suburbs and the island city division woke up to light rainfall and cloudy skies. Records from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Automatic Weather Stations show that between 9.00 am and 10.00 am on Friday, Lower Parel recorded 9 mm of rain, while the Sewri station clocked 4 mm of rainfall.
Meanwhile, in the eastern suburbs, Chembur received 5 mm of rain, and Govandi recorded 3 mm of rainfall. There was no rainfall in the western suburbs.
The post-monsoon rainfall has been driven by Cyclone Arnab, which developed into a depression by October 24 and made landfall over the Andhra Pradesh coast as a cyclonic storm swept the region on October 28.
While the impact of Cyclone Arnab has remained concentrated on the eastern coast, the system has led to the formation of cloud cover across several western stations. This cloud cover has led to an influx of light showers in Mumbai and the extended Konkan region.
The unseasonal showers on Friday brought respite from the scorching heat and pollution levels in the city. While the AQI in Mumbai had been hovering in the moderate category over the past few days, the air quality improved significantly under the light showers, which are crucial for suppressing suspended pollutants in the atmosphere.
On Friday, AQI improved significantly and touched 77 in Mumbai, with 19 of the city’s 21 active stations recording AQI under 100. In fact, pockets like Colaba and Worli saw AQI dip below 50 during the morning period.