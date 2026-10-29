Cyclone Arnab Impact: Mumbai braces for thunderstorm, rain as IMD sounds yellow alert

With rising heat warming up and pollution shrouding the city, Mumbai and its neighbouring districts of Thane and Palghar are likely to experience light rain activity and thunderstorms starting Thursday due to Cyclone Arnab. While no warnings have been sounded for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed Raigad and Ratnagiri districts under a yellow alert – thunderstorm, accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds.

Cyclone Arnab developed into a depression by October 24 and strengthened gradually. It made landfall over the Andhra Pradesh coast early on October 28 as a cyclonic storm swept the region.

While the Cyclone has brought heavy storms and gusty winds across the eastern coast, it is also likely to bring stray rainfall to the west coast of Maharashtra and other states.

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Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather Services said, “The landfall has occurred, and the effects of the cyclone has largely remained concentrated over Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. However, the system will bring some cloud cover upto the periphery of states like Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra amongst others. Owing to this, Mumbai and the other districts of the Konkan region may experience clouding and isolated spells of rain activity over the next couple of days.”

According to IMD, Mumbai and districts of Thane and Palghar may experience partly cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain and thundershowers from Thursday, October 29. The post-monsoon spell is likely to be short-lived, with no rain activity forecast thereafter.

Despite the brief spell, the rain activity is predicted to bring down the heat levels, with daytime temperatures expected to dip to 33 degrees between Thursday and Saturday, October 31. Currently, the maximum temperatures in Mumbai are oscillating between 36 and 37 degrees, with the city recording its hottest October days in a decade on multiple days.

The showers could also bring respite from the plummeting air quality, as rain activity can aid in suppressing suspended pollutants in the atmosphere.

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On Wednesday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Mumbai touched 92, while at least nine pockets reeled under AQI over 100. According to CPCB, the worst pollution levels on Wednesday were recorded in Bandra Kurla Complex, where the AQI touched 145.