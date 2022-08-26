scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Cybercriminal uses Mumbai Police chief’s photo as WhatsApp profile pic to ask people for money

Mumbai police DCP Sanjay Latkar said, "Some fraudster is sending such messages. Please don’t fall in the trap. Legal action is being taken."

The Mumbai police in a statement said someone has been sending a message to several people over the past few days. (Representational- file)

A cybercriminal has been using a photograph of Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar on WhatsApp and asking people for money. The police are in the process of registering an FIR and tracing the accused.

The Mumbai police in a statement said someone has been sending a message to several people over the past few days. The message reads, “There is something I need you to please do for me urgently as I am currently attending a very crucial meeting with limited phone calls? There are some listed prospects I am presenting them today. I can’t get it done myself due to meetings and I don’t have any of my cards with me. How quickly can you arrange these gift cards because I need to send them out in less than an hour. I would provide you with the type of gift cards and the amount of each. I will reimburse you before the end of the day.”

The message goes on to add, “Alright thanks a lot, Here are the details: 20 pieces of Amazon pay E gift cards with Rs 10,000 value on each card (Use either the Congratulations or Thank you theme) Have the link shared here so I can easily forward them directly to prospects. Please notify me once you are done with the purchase as it’s quite urgent. Thanks”.

More from Mumbai

Mumbai police DCP Sanjay Latkar said, “Some fraudster is sending such messages. Please don’t fall in the trap. Legal action is being taken.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...Premium
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?Premium
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...Premium
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...
NDTV deal: Sebi ban on Roys may not get in Adani’s wayPremium
NDTV deal: Sebi ban on Roys may not get in Adani’s way

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 03:38:47 pm
Next Story

Sonali Phogat was drugged by her associates before death: Goa Police

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Opinion | CJI Ramana's tenure had some highs, and many belied hopes

Opinion | CJI Ramana's tenure had some highs, and many belied hopes

Shefali Shah’s show is solid, thought-provoking
Delhi Crime S2 review

Shefali Shah’s show is solid, thought-provoking

US Police arrest woman for assault on Indian Americans: 'I hate you Indians...'

US Police arrest woman for assault on Indian Americans: 'I hate you Indians...'

CM vs CM: Kejriwal, Himanta trade jibes over govt school education

CM vs CM: Kejriwal, Himanta trade jibes over govt school education

Explained | Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?

Explained | Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?

Premium
The impact of climate change on boreal forests
Digging Deep

The impact of climate change on boreal forests

When should I get tested if I have viral fever? Doctor answers

When should I get tested if I have viral fever? Doctor answers

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 26: Latest News
Advertisement