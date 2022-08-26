Cybercriminal uses Mumbai Police chief’s photo as WhatsApp profile pic to ask people for money

A cybercriminal has been using a photograph of Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar on WhatsApp and asking people for money. The police are in the process of registering an FIR and tracing the accused.

The Mumbai police in a statement said someone has been sending a message to several people over the past few days. The message reads, “There is something I need you to please do for me urgently as I am currently attending a very crucial meeting with limited phone calls? There are some listed prospects I am presenting them today. I can’t get it done myself due to meetings and I don’t have any of my cards with me. How quickly can you arrange these gift cards because I need to send them out in less than an hour. I would provide you with the type of gift cards and the amount of each. I will reimburse you before the end of the day.”

The message goes on to add, “Alright thanks a lot, Here are the details: 20 pieces of Amazon pay E gift cards with Rs 10,000 value on each card (Use either the Congratulations or Thank you theme) Have the link shared here so I can easily forward them directly to prospects. Please notify me once you are done with the purchase as it’s quite urgent. Thanks”.

Mumbai police DCP Sanjay Latkar said, “Some fraudster is sending such messages. Please don’t fall in the trap. Legal action is being taken.”