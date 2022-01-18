Cyber police to take custody of Bullibai and Sullideals app creators

A team from Mumbai Crime Branch’s cyber police station has left for Delhi to take custody of Niraj Bishnoi, 21, alleged creator of Bullibai app and Aumkareshwar Thakur, 26, alleged creator of Sullideals app who were recently arrested by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell. The Cyber police suspect that the three accused arrested by them for promoting the Bullibai hate app may be connected to Sullideals app as well. A senior crime branch official confirmed the development to the Indian Express.

Bishnoi, who is the main accused in the Bullibai app case, is a native of Assam. He along with his aides collected personal details and photos of 126 Muslim women and posted obscene content and auctioned them on the app. Bishnoi is a second-year engineering student of Vellore Institute of Technology, Bhopal, and was suspended from college after his arrest on January 6. Using the pseudo name “Giyu” , a Japanese gaming character, Bishnoi concealed his real identity on social media.

He interacted with the three accused – Vishal Kumar Jha,21, a second-year engineering student, Mayank Rawat, 21, a BSC student, and Shweta Singh, 18, a HSC pass out, as Giyu and they did not know his real identity. On his instructions, the three uploaded content from the app on Twitter. All accused names of Sikh community to make it look like its Sikh people who are behind the app.

Through Bishnoi, on January 9 the IFSO unit of Special cell managed to track down Aumkareshwar Thakur, a native from Indore. He has done BCA from IPS Academy, Indore. The cyber police suspect the three accused arrested by them are also linked to Thakur and hence need his custody. Bishnoi told police that he got the idea of making Bullibai deals app from Thakur. Even as a FIR was registered against Sullideals app in August last year, the accused Thakur was never found. In December, the accused Bishnoi created the Bullibai app which led to an uproar following which the police cracked down on the accused which eventually led to Thakur’s arrest.