Five cyber police stations brought under crime branch, to probe fraud cases above Rs 10 lakh

The cases, in which the amount involved is below Rs 10 lakh, will be investigated by the respective local police stations. (Representational)

MUMBAI POLICE Commissioner Hemant Nagrale has brought all the newly formed cyber police stations, located in each of the five regions of the city, under the ambit of the Mumbai crime branch.

In a recent order, Nagrale said the five cyber police stations will report to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber), and subsequently, to the Joint Commissioner of Police (crime). The CP also said the specialised cyber police stations will only investigate the fraud cases in which the amount involved is more than Rs 10 lakh.

The cyber police stations, which were allocated for every region early this year, previously reported to the Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and order) and investigated cases where the amount involved was above Rs 2 lakh.

“Earlier, the government had sanctioned only one cyber police station in BKC that had the jurisdiction of the whole Mumbai city and all the major crimes were being investigated by it. In 2019, four more police stations were sanctioned and until now they were working under the Joint Commissioner of Police (law and order). Now, they will work under DCP (Cyber), who shall further report to Joint CP (crime),” Nagrale said, adding the police stations will also be upgraded soon.

“We are trying to make provision of proper infrastructure and also introduce tools and software that is required to detect important cases,” the CP added.

The five cyber police stations, launched on January 26, 2021, are located at DB Marg police station on Grant Road for the south region, Worli Police station for the central region, Shivaji Nagar police station in Govandi for the eastern region, BKC police station for the western region and Samtanagar police station in Borivali for the northern region.

The order issued by Mumbai CP states that while the BKC cyber police station will continue to house the headquarters of the nodal officer of the cyber department, that is DCP (Cyber) will remain on its premises, the police station will now look after the cases that are registered only in the western region.

“Earlier, all the important and sensitive cases for the Mumbai crime branch were being handled by BKC cyber station. Now, that workload will be divided, which will help us in being more efficient. With the number of cyber fraud cases increasing day by day, it was necessary to shift the newly formed cyber units under the crime branch. Also, as of now we have been told to investigate the cases in which the amount is above Rs 10 lakh. This will further help us to improve the quality of investigation,” an officer said.

The cases, in which the amount involved is below Rs 10 lakh, will be investigated by the respective local police stations.