Cyber-fraudsters pose as officials from Military hospital, dupe businessman of Rs 2 lakh

A Mumbai-based businessman was recently tricked by cyber fraudsters posing as officials from the Military hospital and allegedly duped of Rs 2 lakh on the pretext of an order for an ECG machine.

An FIR was registered to the tune at Goregaon police station on December 9. The 54-year-old complainant told the police that he runs a business of bio-medical electronics equipment and stays with his wife and two children.

The police said the businessman had his business listed on India Mart and usually takes an advance from his customers before making deliveries through courier services. However, for deliveries at government departments, he reportedly makes a payment of 10% of the tender amount to bag the order and gets it back a year later.

On December 8, around 4 pm, the businessman reportedly received a call from one Kuldeep Singh from the Military hospital in Santacruz. The man said he wanted to place an order for five ECG simulator machines for the hospital. To win his confidence, he even asked him to send a catalogue of the machines along with quotations.

Sometime later, Kuldeep said one Manjeet Singh will call him for further communication. Soon after, another person posing as Manjeet called him and asked him to send Rs 5 to a bank account as a test. The businessman sent Rs 5 and received Rs 10.

The fraudster then asked him to send Rs 80,000 and said within a minute Rs 79,995 will be sent back to his account. However, after sending the money, he did not receive any amount.

The fraudster then said some error had occurred and sent him two links of an e-wallet asking him to click on it to receive the money. This is when Rs 1.2 lakh got debited from his account. The businessman then realised that he was being conned and approached the police.