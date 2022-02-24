Cyber-fraudsters impersonate Vodafone executive, dupe three customers of Rs 5.85 lakh

Three customers of telecom operator Vodafone have been collectively duped of Rs 5.85 lakh this year by cyber-fraudsters who impersonated a company executive and tricked them into revealing their bank details, which were later used to transfer money from their accounts.

In all three cases, the same modus operandi was used by cyber-criminals who first sent the victims a text message purported to be from Vodafone saying they need to update their KYC failing which their connection will be blocked.

Among the three victims, the largest amount of Rs 3.50 lakh was lost by a 43-year-old man from Byculla (West), who works for a commercial banking company. On February 20, he received a text message sent by the fraudster which read, “Dear Vodafone user, your Documents have been pending Please call Customer service number 861*******6 your call will be blocked within 24Hrs.” The man called on the number and his call was picked up by someone who said he was Avinash Singh from Vodafone.

The fraudster told the complainant, “If you do not update your KYC documents, we will block your card and we will not be responsible for it.” The complainant asked him what he must do. The fraudster then asked him to download and install the Quicksupport app, which gives third party access to mobile activities.

The complainant, who did not know how the Quicksupport application works, ended up giving access to his mobile activities to the fraudster. The fraudster then asked him to pay Rs 20 online for mobile recharge and as the complainant typed his banking details including debit card details and CVV number, the fraudster saw it.

Using this information, the fraudster transferred Rs 1 lakh from his bank account. The complainant on receiving a text message from the bank about the withdrawal confronted the accused who said there was a technical error and will revert the money. However, within minutes another Rs 2.50 lakh were withdrawn and in all he lost Rs 3.50 lakh. The man then approached the Byculla police station after which his First Information Report (FIR) was registered.

In the second case, an FIR was registered on February 21 at the Bandra police station by a 71-year-old woman. On February 7, she too received a similar message purportedly sent by Vodafone. The fraudster tricked her into revealing her credit card details and withdrew Rs 95,000 in 10 transactions.

In the last case, an FIR was registered on January 8 at the MHB Colony police station. The 79-year-old homemaker received a call from a fraudster, who identified himself as Avinash Singh from Vodafone. The fraudster told her that she must update her KYC or else her mobile connection will be discontinued.

The woman told the fraudster that she does not understand how to recharge her phone online. The fraudster then said he will help her and asked her for her debit card details including her CVV number. She shared these details after which he disconnected the call. Soon after a total of Rs 1.40 lakh were withdrawn from her account.

To create awareness among users Vodafone has issued a warning message on their website and also sends regular text messages to its customers to make them aware of such fraudulent messages and phone calls. Apart from Vodafone other major network service providers are also creating awareness on the issue.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) as well as Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has also issued a public advisory on the issue. However, these types of cyber-crimes continue to occur due to poor detection rates by the Mumbai Police.