Cyber-fraudsters extort Rs 57.50 lakh from 70-year-old Mumbai man

A 70-year-old man from Mumbai was recently extorted into paying Rs 57.50 lakh by a gang of cyber-fraudsters, who first posed as executives of a Friendship Club and engaged him into sexually explicit conversation with a woman and later posed over the phone as a police officer and extorted money from him.

An FIR was registered with the BKC cyber police station on June 7. The man told police that he has retired from a private job and lives alone in Mumbai. He received a message on the phone on March 15. The message read, “if you need a friendship in your local area please contact this mobile number.”

The man ignored the message, but a few days later he received a phone call where a cyber-fraudster impersonating as an executive from Friendship Club offered him membership and asked him to pay Rs 3,000 in the bank account the caller provided.

The man made the payment and the next day he received a call from the fraudster who put a woman on a conference call with him. During their conversation the woman told the victim that she wants to keep “close friendship” with him. When the man asked what close friendship meant, she started talking about giving him massages and passed sexually explicit comments. The 70-year-old victim got scared and cut the phone call.

Next day, the fraudster called again and offered to put him in touch with another woman. The victim said he does not want to keep in touch with any woman and asked him to cancel his Friendship Club membership.

On March 20 another cyber-fraudster called and demanded Rs 9,000 to cancel the membership. The victim denied paying the amount and cut the phone call. On March 31, a third conman called him posing as a police sub-inspector from Nagpur police.

He told the victim, “The Friendship Club has complained against you. A woman has lodged a complaint of molestation and to settle the matter you will have to pay Rs 97,000.” In order to confirm the veracity of the caller, the victim checked the display picture on Whatsapp and Truecaller and saw a photo of a policeman in uniform and believed that he was an officer.

The victim was threatened with arrest, and under pressure he paid Rs 97,000. However, the fraudsters called him again and said he would have to pay money to cancel the membership and later as a security deposit which is refundable.

Till 19 May, the victim ended up paying Rs 57.50 lakh but the fraudster kept asking him for more money. The man told them that he does not have any more money and when the harassment continued, he approached the cyber police.

The case is registered under sections 170 (personating a public servant), 384(extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and 67 (transmitting obscene content in electronic form) of the IT Act.