Cyber fraudster posing as TV channel operator dupes man of Rs 1.5 lakh

A 56-year-old man from Mumbai was duped of nearly Rs 1.50 lakh while trying to get in touch with a TV channel operator helpline, said the police.

The victim, Ramesh Rao, a resident of Parel, works in the TV and cable business. On January 9, Rao received a call from an unknown caller claiming he was from the Zee channel helpline. The caller made the man pay Rs 10 and download apps on two different mobile devices. Eventually, the accused withdrew Rs 1.48 lakhs from the victim’s bank account, the police said.

Rao, the police said, was attempting to call the Zee channel helpline to enquire about the availability of the Zee package. He found a number from a Google search and tried to call it but it was busy. He later received a call from another number. The caller on the other end enquired if Rao had called the Zee helpline and what information he needed Rao believed that the person calling was from the Zee channel helpdesk.

The caller told Rao if he wished to find out the status of the Zee, he would first have to pay Rs 10. Rao clicked on the link provided

by the caller and entered his number, email ID, and made a payment of Rs 10. After this, the caller made Rao download ‘Quick Pay app’ on two mobile phones. The caller stalled Rao by asking him to look at his message box for the next 10 minutes. In the meantime, the caller withdrew a total sum of Rs 1,48,000 from the victim’s bank account, the police said.

Rao received the message for the debit and when he enquired about it, the caller disconnected the call.

The Bhoiwada police registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and IT Act sections 66 C, (identity theft) and 66 D (cheating by personation by using computer resource).