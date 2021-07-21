Maharashtra: Cyber fraudster poses as client, dupes govt bank of Rs 33.29 lakh, FIR registered

The complainant in the case is one of the bank managers, who is in charge of online transactions.

A cyber fraudster impersonated a customer on phone and tricked a government bank manager into crediting Rs 33.29 lakh to his account. The incident took place earlier this month in Panvel city.

“When they learnt about the fraud, they immediately alerted other banks and froze the account before the fraudster could withdraw the money,” said Ajaykumar Landge, senior Inspector of Panvel city police station where an FIR has been registered.

The complainant in the case is one of the bank managers, who is in charge of online transactions. As per the police complaint filed on July 12 morning, the manager received a phone call from a cyber fraudster impersonating himself as one of the bank’s customers, who owns a private company.

While using the client’s name to identify himself, the fraudster said his cheque book is over and he needs to make an urgent transaction due to a medical emergency. To lure the manager, the fraudster said he will come to the bank in the evening to make a fixed deposit of Rs 1 crore. The fraudster added that he has already spoken with their branch manager and identified her by name, said police.

The manager agreed to make the transactions but asked him to send a request from his company’s email ID and on the official letterhead. An hour later, an email – purported to be sent by the company – was received by the manager on his official bank’s email ID, said police.

“The manager was convinced and sent Rs 33.29 lakh from the private company’s account to three accounts. Later, he received a call from the relationship manager of the customer, who said he never made any request for transaction,” said an officer.

The customer, who received transaction alerts on his cellphone, rushed to the bank to clarify the situation. Later, the bank filed a police complaint.