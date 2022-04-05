Cyber-fraudster dupes senior citizen of Rs 85,000, MBVV police recover money

The cyber unit of the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police recovered Rs 85,000 that a senior citizen had lost to a cyber-fraud after a person impersonated a bank official and tricked her into transferring the money.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

The complainant, Gayatri Sharma, a resident of Mira Road approached the MBVV police after falling prey to a cyber-fraud. The fraudster impersonated a State Bank of India (SBI) executive and under the pretext of solving her banking related issue, he made her download and install the Anydesk application. It is a remote access application that enables a third party to view your mobile activities.

The fraudster stole her banking details and shopped on Flipkart. The woman approached the MBVV police on March 29 after which the cyber unit checked the banking transactions and got in touch with the nodal officer in Flipkart and reversed the transactions, saving all her money.

The MBVV police have a WhatsApp number (9004880135) for residents of the Thane and Palghar districts, which fall under their jurisdiction, for reporting cybercrimes.