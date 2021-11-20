Cyber fraudster leaks insurance policy details, dupes man of Rs 1.5 lakh

A 62-year-old man has registered an FIR for cyber fraud alleging that a fraudster had internal information on his insurance policy and that he was to receive Rs 11 lakh as settlement amount. However, the fraudster impersonated as an official from the company and tricked him into transferring Rs 1.55 lakh as “charges” for getting the settlement amount.

An FIR was registered on November 18 at Khar police station by the complainant. He told police that he retired from Reliance Industries and lived with his son who is a chartered accountant. In 2013, he bought an insurance policy for his wife from a large private sector bank.

Recently, he transferred the policy from his wife’s name to his son’s name and was to receive a settlement amount of Rs 11 lakh. “I was in talks with the insurance policy company for the settlement amount. Around the same time, I received a phone call from the fraudster who said he is calling from the company and my file is with him. He said I will have to pay a charge for it and made me pay Rs 1.55 lakh. When he called for the third day in a row to ask for money, I suspected that he was a fraud.”

“This type of cyber frauds with the help of leaked data is occurring in other companies too. To prevent this, some government bodies like the IRDA must make some strict rules,” said Ritesh Bhatia, a cybercrime investigator.