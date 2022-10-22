Mumbai: Cyber fraudster in Army uniform dupes woman of Rs 3.68 lakh

A cyber fraudster made a fake identity card of the Indian Army, a fake Aadhaar card and even dressed in Army uniform and made a Mumbai woman transfer Rs 3.68 lakh as a part of an “Army protocol” before taking her apartment on rent.

An FIR was registered on October 18 at Andheri police station. The 33-year-old complainant, who resides in Andheri, told the police she runs a travel business in partnership from home. Her husband is in the Merchant Navy.

On October 7 she had posted an advertisement on some property websites to rent out her flat in south Mumbai. On October 14, the fraudster, posing as one Laxminarayan, called her and showed interest. He also told her that he was an official in the Indian Army based in Pune and asked her to share the photos of the apartment so that he could show it to his family.

After some time, he called back and said he is ready to take the flat on rent. He even said that he is moving to Andhra Pradesh soon and wants to urgently shift his family to Mumbai. To gain her trust, he sent photographs of an identity card of the Indian Army, an Aadhaar card and an Army canteen card.

On October 15, the fraudster first sent a good morning message and then called the complainant and said he is sending a token amount to book the flat. The complainant’s husband, however, objected to this and said he has not seen him in person and would like to speak on video call to ascertain his identity.

The fraudster, who was already prepared for this, said he will call at 2 pm and called exactly at 2 pm. On the video call, the fraudster was dressed in Army clothes and spoke for 10 to 12 seconds before disconnecting the call saying he was in Army premises and is not allowed to make video calls.

The fraudster then told the couple that he sent Rs 28,000 but it is not going through due to some technical issue. He then asked the woman to send some money as a part of an Army procedure and said will get double the amount back. This way he made her pay a total of Rs 3.68 lakh. The couple then realised that they were conned and approached the Andheri police.