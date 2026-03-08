Cyber fraud more serious than robbery and dacoity, says court, rejects bail to 3

OBSERVING THAT cyber fraud is “more serious” than robbery and dacoity, a magistrate court rejected bail to three persons booked in a cyber crime, involving Rs 3.74 crore in a 2025 case by CBI’s Economic Offences Branch in which six persons were accused of cheating various persons and firms.

“The alleged offence is regarding cheating and cyber fraud of an amount of Rs 3.74 crore. In a single day, there was cheating of nearly 10 victims… Admittedly, in this case, all offences are triable by this court, the chargesheet has been filed against the accused. However, as stated above, the offence is related to cyber fraud. It is more serious than robbery and dacoity. It needs to be viewed seriously while passing order on bail application,” additional chief judicial magistrate V R Patil said in the order passed on March 2.