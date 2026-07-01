How cyber fraudsters are using gold loans to break digital trail, Mumbai police explain

The Mumbai police have uncovered an emerging cyber fraud technique in which criminals convert stolen money into physical gold before taking gold loans to break the digital money trail (Image generated using AI).

The Mumbai Police Tuesday arrested six people for allegedly duping a senior executive of the INOX Group out of over Rs 10 crore. During the investigation, the police uncovered a sophisticated money-laundering tactic: the stolen funds were immediately used to buy physical gold from prominent jewellery showrooms across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Delhi, and Maharashtra.

Upon interrogating the accused, the police discovered that this unusual move was a strategy to sever the digital paper trail that law enforcement agencies traditionally rely on to trace illicit funds.

A new challenge for police

Nandkumar Gopale, Senior Inspector of the South Region cyber police station, explained that modern cybercriminals are highly aware of how cyber cells operate. They know that investigators can rapidly freeze and track funds flowing through a succession of compromised mule bank accounts, he said.