Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Cyber crooks dupe diagnostic lab staff of Rs 49,500, FIR lodged

The accused managed to make the employee pay Rs 49,500 instead by distracting her on a video call.

No arrests have been made in the case as yet.

THE MUMBAI police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons who duped a 27-year-old woman working at a diagnostic centre at Vikhroli. The con involved placing an advance order for a blood test of 25 persons. However, instead of making an advance payment of Rs 55,000, the accused managed to make the employee pay Rs 49,500 instead by distracting her on a video call. No arrests have been made in the case as yet.

An officer said the incident took place on Monday when Afreen Shaikh, who works at the Trishna Diagnosis centre received a call from her colleague who gave her a mobile number, saying that the person wanted to get a blood test of 25 persons and told her to speak to him. When Shaikh called the number around 6pm, a man gave her a Chembur address where the blood collection was to be done.

When Shaikh said he would have to pay Rs 55,000 advance for the test, he said he was an Army man and for security reasons, he would prefer if she made a video call from another number. The woman then made the video call from another mobile kept at the office. The man then told her to go to her Gpay and told her to select the pay bill option.

“He kept talking to her and rushing her so she did not realise she had gone to the option of paying and not receiving money,” an officer said. He then asked her to add Rs 40,000 in the amount column and the money was transferred to the accused. When the woman asked him about it, he said it was an error.

He further said he was in the Army and would never cheat her. In all, she ended up paying him Rs 49,500. The accused also sent his Aadhaar card, and photograph to assure her he will pay the amount the next day when she would go to collect blood samples. However, the next day when Shaikh went to the given address of a Chembur society, no such person lived there.

The woman then approached the Vikhroli police station where the FIR was registered.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-09-2022 at 12:36:50 am
