Cyber crime case: Raj Kundra seeks anticipatory bail

Businessman Raj Kundra approached the sessions court on Friday seeking anticipatory bail in a case filed by the cyber police in connection to a complaint alleging that certain online platforms were publishing obscene videos as part of their web series.

The complaint was filed last year under the Indian Penal Code section pertaining to obscenity, the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act. Among those arrested was an employee of a tech start-up linked with Kundra. The arrest was made on the basis of the statement of model Sherlyn Chopra. The employee was granted bail in April.

Kundra was then summoned by the police. He had claimed that he had no links to the alleged offence, as he had exited from the start-up. He had also said that he submitted documents regarding his investments and exit from the company to the police and had nothing to do with the alleged shoots or web series.

Kundra later approached the court seeking pre-arrest bail on similar grounds.