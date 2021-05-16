Cyber cell tracking source of sites that uploaded pirated version of new Salman Khan-starrer Radhe: Police

Khan, who took to Twitter on Saturday night to warn people against watching pirated versions of the movie, has said it has been downloaded several times. (File)

Police have begun an investigation to track down the websites, where a pirated version of Salman Khan-starrer Radhe was allegedly uploaded on May 13, the day the movie was released on a streaming platform. Khan, who took to Twitter on Saturday night to warn people against watching pirated versions of the movie, has said it has been downloaded several times.

Khan’s tweet stated, “We offered you to watch our film Radhe at a reasonable price. In spite of that pirated sites are streaming Radhe illegally which is a serious crime. Cyber cell is taking action against all these illegal pirated sites. Please do not participate in piracy…”

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEE), which has produced the film, said, “ZEE has filed an official complaint at the cyber cell, pertaining to the pirated version of the film Radhe being circulated across messaging platforms, including WhatsApp and Telegram.”

Deputy commissioner of police (cyber) Rashmi Karandikar told The Indian Express, “We have initiated an inquiry into the complaint received and the cyber team will track the source of sites on which the pirated videos have been uploaded.”

The statement released by ZEE further read, “Officials are actively tracking down phone numbers involved in this act of piracy, taking required legal actions. ZEE has also appealed to the public at large, seeking their support in bringing an end to piracy, not just for the film Radhe, but for any kind of content. Films create livelihood, employment and a source of income for millions of people working for the industry.”