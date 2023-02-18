scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Advertisement

CWC ready to hand over boy’s custody: Adoptive parents tell court

Despite opposition from the CWC, the custody of the five other children were given to the adoptive parents booked by police, following court orders, as the 11-year-old remained lodged in a children's home due to other hurdles. The parents had approached the court, seeking his lawful custody.

The boy was among six children 'rescued' by the Mumbai Police during its probe into the alleged adoption racket. (Representational/File)

IN A case linked to the alleged adoption racket, the parents of a 11-year-old boy — whose custody was sought by his adoptive parents before the City Civil Court — informed a court on Friday that the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has told them it is ready to hand over the boy’s custody to them, following completion of the due procedure.

Following this assurance, the adoptive parents on Friday withdrew their application, seeking his custody in court. The boy was among six children ‘rescued’ by the Mumbai Police during its probe into the alleged adoption racket.

Despite opposition from the CWC, the custody of the five other children were given to the adoptive parents booked by police, following court orders, as the 11-year-old remained lodged in a children’s home due to other hurdles. The parents had approached the court, seeking his lawful custody.

The couple said in their 2022 plea that the boy was handed over to them by his biological mother when he was two-day-old and had been living with them till July 7, 2019. They had claimed that they were under the impression that the legal formalities were done for the same.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 17, 2023: Know about Raisina Dialogue video, rules for...
UPSC Key- February 17, 2023: Know about Raisina Dialogue video, rules for...
A tribute to the anti-establishment Bengali writer Subimal Misra, who pas...
A tribute to the anti-establishment Bengali writer Subimal Misra, who pas...
Why do chatbots sometimes act weird and spout nonsense? Here’s how ...
Why do chatbots sometimes act weird and spout nonsense? Here’s how ...
Govt plans fact-check body, sounds out social media companies
Govt plans fact-check body, sounds out social media companies

The couple, however, was booked as accused in the case, with the adoptive father even facing arrest along with other adoptive parents of the said children. The six couples had subsequently approached various courts, stating that the separation was impacting the children, who were given a stable home and education. They had sought custody of the children, stating that they should not be made to undergo punishment for no fault of theirs. The courts had observed that there was no evidence to show that the couples had sought to adopt the boys with any ulterior motive or bad intention, and allowed them to be their legal parents.

On Friday, the petitioners — a couple from the eastern suburbs of Mumbai, through their lawyer Siddharth Jagushte — told the court that they were informed by the CWC that it is ready to hand over custody of the minor child to them, and so, sought to withdraw the plea.

More from Mumbai

While the other couples had successfully completed the legal process earlier, this couple faced issues since the biological mother and they were of different religion, and had to complete the process under a different law.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-02-2023 at 02:54 IST
Next Story

Students demand filing of FIR, resignation of director, probe into case under Ragging Act

Your Must Read for today | Ravindra Jadeja: ‘I hate being called Sir. Don’t judge me. Fukre idlers make memes’
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close