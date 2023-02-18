CWC ready to hand over boy’s custody: Adoptive parents tell court

IN A case linked to the alleged adoption racket, the parents of a 11-year-old boy — whose custody was sought by his adoptive parents before the City Civil Court — informed a court on Friday that the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has told them it is ready to hand over the boy’s custody to them, following completion of the due procedure.

Following this assurance, the adoptive parents on Friday withdrew their application, seeking his custody in court. The boy was among six children ‘rescued’ by the Mumbai Police during its probe into the alleged adoption racket.

Despite opposition from the CWC, the custody of the five other children were given to the adoptive parents booked by police, following court orders, as the 11-year-old remained lodged in a children’s home due to other hurdles. The parents had approached the court, seeking his lawful custody.

The couple said in their 2022 plea that the boy was handed over to them by his biological mother when he was two-day-old and had been living with them till July 7, 2019. They had claimed that they were under the impression that the legal formalities were done for the same.

The couple, however, was booked as accused in the case, with the adoptive father even facing arrest along with other adoptive parents of the said children. The six couples had subsequently approached various courts, stating that the separation was impacting the children, who were given a stable home and education. They had sought custody of the children, stating that they should not be made to undergo punishment for no fault of theirs. The courts had observed that there was no evidence to show that the couples had sought to adopt the boys with any ulterior motive or bad intention, and allowed them to be their legal parents.

On Friday, the petitioners — a couple from the eastern suburbs of Mumbai, through their lawyer Siddharth Jagushte — told the court that they were informed by the CWC that it is ready to hand over custody of the minor child to them, and so, sought to withdraw the plea.

While the other couples had successfully completed the legal process earlier, this couple faced issues since the biological mother and they were of different religion, and had to complete the process under a different law.