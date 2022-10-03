scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 02, 2022

Customs Dept seize gold worth Rs 4.53 crore at Mumbai airport

In the first case, 4.5 kg of gold dust valued at Rs 2.14 crore was seized from an Indian passenger, who arrived from Dubai.

Cut gold bars weighing 816 gm worth Rs 42.28 lakh were seized from a passenger in the fifth case.(File)

The Customs Department at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport over the past two days seized smuggled gold collectively worth Rs 4.53 crore in six cases. The total gold seized is 9.1 kg.

In the first case, 4.5 kg of gold dust valued at Rs 2.14 crore was seized from an Indian passenger, who arrived from Dubai. In the second seizure, gold bars of 24-carat weighing 1.4 kg and valued at Rs 72.79 lakh were recovered from a flight. Officials confiscated 365 gm of gold valued Rs 18.90 lakh in the third case. In the fourth incident, a passenger was found to be carrying four gold rings of 699.20 gm worth Rs 36.28 lakh in the wheels of a trolly bag.

Cut gold bars weighing 816 gm worth Rs 42.28 lakh were seized from a passenger in the fifth case. In the last case, gold measuring 1.3 kg valued at Rs 68.09 lakh was recovered from a passenger.

More from Mumbai

 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
From The Explained editor: The ban on PFI, forests at night, and free gra...Premium
From The Explained editor: The ban on PFI, forests at night, and free gra...
From the Opinion Editor: An election for the Congress partyPremium
From the Opinion Editor: An election for the Congress party
From Nehru to JP, the political leaders mentored by GandhiPremium
From Nehru to JP, the political leaders mentored by Gandhi
Uttarakhand resort murder: Amid questions within, BJP may revamp Dhami go...Premium
Uttarakhand resort murder: Amid questions within, BJP may revamp Dhami go...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-10-2022 at 03:59:49 am
Next Story

Govt eyes tax breaks for more non-polluting tech in auto sector

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 02: Latest News
Advertisement