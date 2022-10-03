Customs Dept seize gold worth Rs 4.53 crore at Mumbai airport

The Customs Department at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport over the past two days seized smuggled gold collectively worth Rs 4.53 crore in six cases. The total gold seized is 9.1 kg.

In the first case, 4.5 kg of gold dust valued at Rs 2.14 crore was seized from an Indian passenger, who arrived from Dubai. In the second seizure, gold bars of 24-carat weighing 1.4 kg and valued at Rs 72.79 lakh were recovered from a flight. Officials confiscated 365 gm of gold valued Rs 18.90 lakh in the third case. In the fourth incident, a passenger was found to be carrying four gold rings of 699.20 gm worth Rs 36.28 lakh in the wheels of a trolly bag.

Cut gold bars weighing 816 gm worth Rs 42.28 lakh were seized from a passenger in the fifth case. In the last case, gold measuring 1.3 kg valued at Rs 68.09 lakh was recovered from a passenger.