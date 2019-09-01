Custodial interrogation of 3 men booked for Tik Tok video not warranted: Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court has said that custodial interrogation of the three men, booked for uploading a “objectionable” video on mobile app, Tik Tok, following a lynching incident in Jharkhand in June, was “not warranted”.

In a detailed order allowing anticipatory bail to the three accused — Hasnain Khan (21), Mudassir Shaikh (23) and Shadan Farooqui (23) — the high court said that it appears that the men had put up an apology on learning that a complaint was lodged against them and had reported to the investigating officer concerned, as directed by the court.

The three accused were granted anticipatory bail by Justice Revati Mohite Dere on August 21 after they filed an appeal against a sessions court order, which had rejected their pleas in July.

The accused had claimed that they were artists and had a large following on the social media application, and had no intention to promote enmity between groups on the ground of religion.

The Cyber Police had booked them under section 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups) and section 34 (common intent) of the Indian Penal Code and claimed that their custodial interrogation was necessary to probe the involvement of any other accused, including any “national or international company”.

The FIR in the matter was filed based on a complaint received by a Shiv Sena activist, who alleged that the men had attempted to incite violence. The men had claimed that the allegedly objectionable audio clip was uploaded by Tik Tok and was not created by them.