Custodial death compensation, Rs 80,000 for students in Mumbai – Fadnavis Cabinet’s key decisions

The Maharashtra Cabinet has approved a series of measures covering student welfare, police custody deaths, traditional occupations and higher education, including higher annual assistance for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students, a compensation policy for deaths in police custody and an increase in the royalty-free minor mineral extraction limit for the Wadar community from 200 to 500 brass a year.

Under the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Swadhar Scheme, annual assistance for SC and Nav-Buddhist students who are eligible for government hostels but do not get admission has been increased.

Students studying in Mumbai city, Mumbai suburban, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Nagpur will now receive Rs 80,000 a year — Rs 42,000 as food allowance, Rs 28,000 for accommodation and Rs 10,000 as subsistence allowance.