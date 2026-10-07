Custodial death compensation, Rs 80,000 for students in Mumbai – Fadnavis Cabinet’s key decisions

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The Maharashtra Cabinet has approved a series of measures covering student welfare, police custody deaths, traditional occupations and higher education, including higher annual assistance for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students, a compensation policy for deaths in police custody and an increase in the royalty-free minor mineral extraction limit for the Wadar community from 200 to 500 brass a year.
Under the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Swadhar Scheme, annual assistance for SC and Nav-Buddhist students who are eligible for government hostels but do not get admission has been increased.
Students studying in Mumbai city, Mumbai suburban, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Nagpur will now receive Rs 80,000 a year — Rs 42,000 as food allowance, Rs 28,000 for accommodation and Rs 10,000 as subsistence allowance.
The annual assistance will be Rs 68,000 for students studying in other divisional headquarters and C-class municipal corporation areas.
Students studying at other district headquarters, and in institutions within five kilometres of municipal corporation limits, will receive Rs 57,000 a year — Rs 32,000 for food, Rs 17,000 for accommodation and Rs 8,000 as subsistence allowance. Those studying at taluka headquarters have been fixed at Rs 50,000.
Students pursuing medical and engineering courses will additionally get Rs 8,000 a year, while those pursuing other courses will receive Rs 4,000.
The Cabinet approved a policy to provide compensation to the next of kin in cases where a person dies in police custody and it is established that the death was caused by assault, torture or coercion by police personnel.
The compensation in such cases will be Rs 5 lakh. The policy also provides Rs 2 lakh for permanent disability of less than 50 per cent caused by physical or mental torture in custody, and Rs 4 lakh where the disability is 50 per cent or more.
For ST students who do not get admission to government hostels, the Cabinet approved revised assistance under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Swayam Scheme.
Students studying in Mumbai city, Mumbai suburban, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Nagpur will now receive Rs 80,000 a year, up from Rs 60,000. At other divisional headquarters and C-class municipal corporation areas, the assistance has been raised to Rs 68,000 from Rs 51,000.
For students at other district headquarters, it will be Rs 57,000. At other locations, students will receive Rs 50,000.
Medical and engineering students will get an additional Rs 8,000 a year for educational material, while students in other disciplines will receive Rs 4,000.
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