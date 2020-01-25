Current policy to expire in March 2021: BMC’s pay-and-park policy to pinch areas with high ready reckoner rates

Currently, the pay-and-park charges have been divided into three categories based on the footfall of an area. In localities that see more crowds, like Fort and Churchgate, four-wheeler motorists have to pay Rs 60 for first one hour as parking charges.

Areas with high ready reckoner rates and traffic congestion like Colaba, Cuffe Parade, Malabar Hill, parts of Bandra and Andheri in the western suburb, and Kurla and Ghatkopar in the eastern suburb are likely to feel the pinch with the BMC readying a new pay-and-park policy.

Under the policy, being prepared by civic officials, experts and town planners under the Mumbai Parking Authority (MPA), charges are likely to be calculated on the basis of property rates or traffic congestion of an area, sources said.

“We are studying parking models of other cities, like Delhi, Chandigarh and foreign cities as well. The idea is to have variable charges based on ready reckoner rates or traffic congestion. The experts in MPA are deciding on the rates. Once ready, it will be discussed in the MPA meeting and a final decision will be taken,” an official from the BMC said.

The existing parking policy was introduced in 2015, however, the state government had put a stay after citizens from A ward (Colaba, Fort, Churchgate) opposed it over the more than 300 per cent proposed hike in old rates. The state was lifted in 2017 and subsequently, the new rates had come into effect.

“The existing pay-and-park policy is going to expire in March 2021. We have to take into account all the aspects so that the new policy doesn’t face the fate of the previous one. Before finalising it thorough discussion will be held on all aspects,” said a BMC official.

As per BMC’s Comprehensive Mobility Plan, Mumbai will need parking spaces for 2.8 lakh vehicles this year. But in the current situation, the city will have only 70,000 parking space.

