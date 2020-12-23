Curfew violators let off with a warning on first night

ON THE intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, when the Maharashtra government-imposed night curfew began in the city, the Mumbai Police let off most of those who were found on the roads after the designated hour with a reprimand and a warning.

A senior police officer said, “Since it was the first night of the curfew, we let people off after giving them a warning. However, in the next few days we will start taking action.”

The Mumbai Police had warned that all vehicles found on the roads during curfew hours without a valid reason would be impounded.

The Mumbai Police also issued a statement that read, “Mumbaikars, the curfew is for your safety and health and restrictions are only on the gathering of five or more persons from 11 pm to 6 am. All business activities of night shifts will be allowed except the establishments used for entertainment/recreational activities (e.g. pubs, restaurants, theatres etc). These must close at 11 pm.”

The statement further read, “All essential services are allowed. People can travel on 2 and 4 wheelers (not more than 4 persons in one 4 wheeler). You may even go for a walk or drive out during the curfew hours but not in a group exceeding 5 or more persons.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd