Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Curfew violators let off with a warning on first night

A senior police officer said, “Since it was the first night of the curfew, we let people off after giving them a warning. However, in the next few days we will start taking action.”

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | December 23, 2020 11:26:44 pm
ON THE intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, when the Maharashtra government-imposed night curfew began in the city, the Mumbai Police let off most of those who were found on the roads after the designated hour with a reprimand and a warning.

The Mumbai Police had warned that all vehicles found on the roads during curfew hours without a valid reason would be impounded.

The Mumbai Police also issued a statement that read, “Mumbaikars, the curfew is for your safety and health and restrictions are only on the gathering of five or more persons from 11 pm to 6 am. All business activities of night shifts will be allowed except the establishments used for entertainment/recreational activities (e.g. pubs, restaurants, theatres etc). These must close at 11 pm.”

The statement further read, “All essential services are allowed. People can travel on 2 and 4 wheelers (not more than 4 persons in one 4 wheeler). You may even go for a walk or drive out during the curfew hours but not in a group exceeding 5 or more persons.”

