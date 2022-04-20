Curfew lifted for 4 hours, BJP leader detained

Abhay Matne, Achalpur city president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), along with seven to eight persons from the party, had hoisted the saffron flag at Dulha Gate on Sunday evening which led to clashes, according to an FIR registered against the leader who was detained on Tuesday. Police said the act led to clash between two communities leading to a curfew being imposed in Achalpur and its twin city Paratwada.

Matne was traced to Pune on Tuesday following which a special police team was sent there and he was detained. He is being taken back to Achalpur and will be placed under arrest, the police said.

Meanwhile, the curfew in the twin cities of Achalpur and Paratwada in Amravati rural was lifted for four hours between 12 pm and 2 pm and 6 pm and 8.30 pm on Tuesday. Police said the curfew cannot be lifted permanently until they received intel inputs that no more clashes were likely. “We will take a review on Wednesday and decide if the curfew can be lifted,” said a senior police official.

However, the authorities have not snapped internet or phone services in the curfew-imposed areas.

Madhavrao Garud, senior inspector of Achalpur police station, said, “We have detained Matne. A decision on the curfew will be taken on Wednesday.”

The curfew was imposed on Sunday evening following a clash between two communities that led to stone-pelting and resulted in two policemen getting injured. One of the groups had hoisted a saffron flag in an area, where many people from the minority community reside, which sparked the clashes, police said.

Around 7 pm on Sunday, Matne along with six to seven party workers from the BJP hoisted a saffron flag at the Dulha Gate area, the police added. “There were around 70 to 80 people from each of the communities. We rushed to the spot and dispersed the crowd. We have registered three FIRs. One against the group of men who hoisted the flag and other two against the two communities. So far, 24 persons have been arrested,” said Garud.

By 7.30 pm, the police brought the situation under control. Officials said there was no loss to life or property. However, as a preventive measure, curfew was imposed. “Three companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), 100 police personnel from nearby Akola district, and another 300 police personnel from Amravati police are on the streets to ensure no untoward incident takes place,” said an official.