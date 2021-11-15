Curfew in Amravati city relaxed for two hours

With the city’s residents unable to go out even to buy essential items like groceries, police eased the curfew for two hours on Monday — a window that was also used by farmers from rural areas to buy pesticides.

“As of today we have provided two hours from 2 pm to 4 pm. We will take a review tonight, after which we will decide on further course of action,” Arti Singh, Amravati police commissioner, told The Indian Express.

When asked when the curfew would be lifted and internet services restored, Rajender Singh, Additional Director General, Law and Order, Maharashtra, told The Indian Express, “We will review the situation after two days.”

On Monday a delegation of members from Mahanagar Chamber, an umbrella organisation of 50 commercial associations, had a meeting with Amravati city’s municipal commissioner, collector and police commissioner.

Suresh Jain, president of Mahanagar Chambers, said, “We are facing losses but we agree with the curfew as any further escalation would mean a longer curfew and bigger loses. We are happy with the two-hour relaxation. We have been told it may be extended.”

The local police thanked Nitin Kadam, a local hotelier, for providing them food and water supply during the curfew.