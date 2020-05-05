Curfew guidelines with exemptions issued

While liquor shops have been permitted to operate, they have to down shutters at 6 pm. While liquor shops have been permitted to operate, they have to down shutters at 6 pm.

The police on Tuesday issued revised curfew guidelines restricting all non-essential travel between 7 pm and 7 am until May 17. The order issued by Pranaya Ashok, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), will remain in effect until midnight on May 17.

A similar circular released on Sunday did not mention the list of exempted services. Tuesday’s order stated that exceptions have been made for individuals with medical emergencies and those working in hospitals, pharmacies, medical colleges, public utility services, essential infrastructure services, IT and IT-enabled services, ports, home delivery services, godowns and warehouses and print and electronic media.

While liquor shops have been permitted to operate, they have to down shutters at 6 pm. Post 7 pm, the police have made gathering of one or more individuals an offence under the IPC. As of Tuesday, 3,800 offences have been registered for violating curfew orders.

