Curbs on operation of tourist spots lifted

A DAY after the Maharashtra government issued directives easing Covid curbs in Mumbai, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday allowed beaches, gardens, parks and all tourists spots to remain open.

The BMC order also stated that there shall be no restrictions on movement during night hours of 11pm to 5am.

The order shall remain in force till February 28.

BMC commissioner I S Chahal said the positivity rate of Covid cases, which was at 28.9 per cent in the first week of January, has dropped to 1.5 per cent on Tuesday.

The entry for morning/evening walkers to gardens, recreational grounds, playgrounds and parks was being allowed from 5am to 9am and from 5pm to 8pm. In its detailed order, BMC also allowed amusement/ theme parks, swimming pools, water-park to remain operational at 50 per cent of the capacity.

Weddings may have guests up to 25 per cent of the capacity of the ground and banquet hall or 200, whichever is lower, said the order.

Restaurants, theatres, natyagrihas are also allowed to stay open with 50 per cent capacity. However, the civic body said there shall be strict adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Local tourist spots, weekly bazaars are also allowed to remain open as per normal timings.