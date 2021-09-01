Curbs on Ganesh festival won’t be tolerated: BJP

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar warned on Tuesday that if the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government tried to stop Ganesh festival, his party will retaliate.

Speaking to mediapersons, Shelar said: “The state government on Tuesday used police force, filed cases and arrested BJP workers who wanted to celebrate Dahi Handi while observing all Covid-19 norms. Its highhandedness went on without protest. But if it tries to stop Ganesh celebrations, BJP will not tolerate. It will strongly retaliate.”

He added that misuse of police force to thwart the celebrations, beginning September 10, will not be acceptable.

“Festivals are being banned on the pretext that it draws crowd, which is not good amid the pandemic. If that is the case, why are discos, bars and liquor shops being allowed to stay open? What about the huge crowd in these places?” Shelar asked.

Across Mumbai and suburbs, cases have been filed against BJP workers who wanted to celebrate Dahi Handi, approval for which has been denied by the MVA government citing the pandemic.