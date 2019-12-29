Cuffe Parade to Nariman Point: BMC to initiate process to appoint consultant for elevated bridge

BMC office building BMC office building

With Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray directing Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to link Cuffe Parade and Nariman Point by an elevated bridge, civic body officials on Saturday said they would soon initiate the process to appoint a consultant for studying the various aspects of the project.

At a meeting on Friday, Uddhav had reviewed various services and infrastructure projects of the BMC, included taking up work on the “missing links” in the city that have been neglected till now. The CM had stressed on the missing links, as he was of the view that it would improve the city’s traffic situation, said officials.

“The CM directed us to build an elevated bridge to connect Cuffe Parade and Nariman Point. We will soon appoint a project management consultant. which will study all aspects, including permissions required from various agencies and estimated funds needed. Then, we will invite tenders,” said an official.

A Sena leader said: “We will clear the proposal on appointing a consultant immediately after it is moved by the administration. But we will take the fishermen community in confidence before going ahead with the project to ensure there is no opposition.”

When contacted, Parmeshwar Meher of Sarvoday Fishermen Society in Cuffe Parade, said: “We are waiting for the details of the project to see whether it would impact our business. Then we will take a call on it.”

Damodar Tandel, a Shiv Sainik and president of Akhil Maharashtra Machchimar Kriti Samiti, welcomed the decision of the government. “The elevated bridge will not impact our fishing business,” he maintained.

